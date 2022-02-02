Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over charge of strategic Northern Command
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over charge of strategic Northern Command

Lieutenant General Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy
Newly appointed Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi (right) takes over the charge from Lieutenant General YK Joshi, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 05:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of army’s prestigious Northern Command.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was deputy chief of the army staff prior to being appointed as the army commander, Northern Command. He was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment and in a career spanning over 37 years, has served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles.”

He tenanted a number of important commands, staff and instructional appointments, making immense contributions to the organisation.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy.

The general officer commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles Sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East). Later, the he commanded Rising Star Corps based at Yol.

He has served as staff officer in an armoured brigade, Directorate General of Military Operations, Military Secretary Branch and at Divisional and Corps Headquarters.

The general officer has had instructional tenures at the Indian Military Academy and Army War College. He also had two overseas tenures in Somalia and Seychelles.

He served in the Directorate General of Infantry in different capacities including Director General of Infantry and fast-tracked procurement cases of weapons leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for the army.

