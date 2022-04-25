Ludhiana | 15-year-old raped 5-year-old girl
A 15-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for raping his 5-year-old neighbour in Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara.
The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complaint stated that the victim is a Class 1 student in a private school and on April 20, she complained of pain in her private parts. But, her mother did not pay heed to it, assuming she had a digestion problem.
On April 22, the girl stated that their neighbour has taken her to his house on the pretext of playing hide and seek, when he raped her and threatened her to keep mum.
The complainant stated that she narrated the whole incident to her husband and later lodged an FIR.
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.
Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana
A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass. An employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri, 21, Manpreet Singh, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected ₹1.93 lakh in cash.
Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps
Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday. A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani's Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.
Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha's Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police. They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.
Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.
