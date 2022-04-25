Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 15-year-old raped 5-year-old girl
On April 22, the 5-year-old Ludhiana girl stated that their neighbour has taken her to his house on the pretext of playing hide and seek, when he raped her and threatened her to keep mum
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, Ludhiana, said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused2, who raped the girl. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 15-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for raping his 5-year-old neighbour in Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complaint stated that the victim is a Class 1 student in a private school and on April 20, she complained of pain in her private parts. But, her mother did not pay heed to it, assuming she had a digestion problem.

On April 22, the girl stated that their neighbour has taken her to his house on the pretext of playing hide and seek, when he raped her and threatened her to keep mum.

The complainant stated that she narrated the whole incident to her husband and later lodged an FIR.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

