Ludhiana: 2 brothers among 3 held for stealing from vend sealed by NCB

The Division number 6 police have arrested three accused, including two brothers, for stealing cash and liquor bottles from a liquor vend near Vishwakarma Chowk, which was sealed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The accused, who were arrested on Saturday, have been identified as Jatinder Shukla of Manjit Nagar, Sunny Sharma of Manjit Nagar and Hari Parkash Shukla of Manohar Nagar.

The police have recovered ₹ 3,000 in cash, 9 mobile phones and a pickup auto used for the crime.

According to police, the accused were also involved in snatchings.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO at police station Division number 6, said that the police arrested the accused near Dholewal following a tip-off.

Jatinder and Hari Parkash are brothers. They belong to Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh and their aide Sunny Sharma is a native of Ambala.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified accused on the complaint of Tara Chand, manager of the liquor vend company’s Dholewal circle.

The complainant said that the NCB had sealed the liquor vend located near Vishkarma Chowk on January 20. Seven days later, they came to know that the burglars had drilled a hole in the vend’s shutter and stolen liquor bottles and ₹8,500.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 457 (trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police identified the accused and arrested them.

An NCB team had seized 66 liquor vends in the city where alleged drug dealer Akshay Chhabra has 25 percent share.