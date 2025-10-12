Ludhiana: 2 ‘brutally’ assaulted over parking dispute

A long-standing feud between neighbours in Pritam Vihar Colony, Balloke Road, exploded into a violence late Wednesday night when two brothers were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats by their neighbours and accomplices. The victims, Shiv Kumar and Kamal Kumar, narrowly escaped death after sustaining serious injuries in what police have described as a murderous assault. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109, 351(2), 190 and 191 of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the Haibowal police, the families had been embroiled in disputes for months — primarily over parking of vehicles outside their houses and throwing wastewater in the street. An earlier complaint regarding the same issue had already been lodged four months ago, but Wednesday’s altercation took a deadly turn.

In his statement to the police, Shiv Kumar said that he and his brother had gone to Mohalla Ajit Nagar for some work when their neighbours — Boby Gautam, Mani Ayali and Mani AC Wala, along with around 10 unidentified accomplices, intercepted their scooter and launched an unprovoked attack.

“They hit us with swords and baseball bats,” Shiv recalled. “When one of them swung a sword at Kamal’s head, he raised his arm to protect himself and suffered a deep gash and a fracture.”

The brothers were rescued when bystanders gathered at the scene, forcing the attackers to flee. Shiv Kumar then called his family and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Prakash, the investigating officer from Haibowal police station, confirmed that the probe points to a simmering personal rivalry. “The accused and the victims are neighbours who have frequently fought over petty issues,” he said. “This time, the argument escalated beyond control, leading to an attempted murder.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191 (rioting with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While the accused are still at large, police teams have launched a search to trace and arrest them.