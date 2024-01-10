Ludhiana: 2-year-old dies of suffocation in Samrala

A two-year-old boy died of ‘suffocation’ in Nagra village in Samrala, police said on Wednesday. The boy’s father Anmolak Singh, 27, and Mother Sumanpreet Kaur, 25, were referred to Government Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh where their condition is stated to be stable. (Getty image)

The parents of the boy are stated to stable. The incident happened as the family had placed an ‘angithi’ (earthen stove) inside the room to keep it warm amid severe cold.

On being informed, the Samrala Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO Samrala police station, said that the police found an earthen stove in the room. It is suspected that they were suffocated due to gases produced due to the burning of coals.

On Wednesday morning, Anmolak Singh, who works as a labourer, gained consciousness for some time and finding his wife and son unconscious, he made a call to his neighbours seeking help before he losing his consciousness again.

The neighbours rushed to his house informed the police, who rushed them to a hospital, where the doctors declared the 2-year-old dead.

According to the SHO, things will be clear after recording the statement of the couple.