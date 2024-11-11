Ludhiana: 24-year-old man found with tongue partially severed: Cops

At least two individuals were found injured in suspicious circumstances on a roadside on Sunday night, officials said. Among the injured was a 24-year-old resident of Sherpur whose tongue was partially severed, they added. (HT File)

They identified the victim as Gautam Kumar, a labourer, and his friend, whose identity has not been ascertained yet.

Police said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the local civil hospital for treatment.

Victim’s kin alleges attack

Gautam’s elder brother, Mintu Kumar, said he suspects that the injuries were a result of an attack and not an accident.

“A friend informed us that Gautam and his companion were injured in an accident and lying by the roadside,” Mintu said.

“When we arrived at the hospital, we found that Gautam’s face was injured and his tongue was partially cut off. His friend insisted that it was an accident, but I suspect an attack as it is unusual for such injuries to be sustained in an accident,” said Mintu .

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said police have not recorded the statements of the victims or their families so far.

“The facts remain unclear as to whether this was an accident or an attack. Gautam can’t currently speak due to his injuries. We will record his friend’s statement to get clarity,” he said.