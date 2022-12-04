Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 booked for poisoning cows to death

Ludhiana: 3 booked for poisoning cows to death

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Tension gripped Tajpur Road after three cows were found dead at a dairy; based on the complaint of the dairy owner Manohar Masih, three of his neighbours have been booked by Jamalpur police for poisoning the cows

The dairy owner told police that the accused trio used to consume liquor and create ruckus. He alleged that when he deterred them for drinking, they threatened him with dire consequences. (Getty Images)
The dairy owner told police that the accused trio used to consume liquor and create ruckus. He alleged that when he deterred them for drinking, they threatened him with dire consequences. (Getty Images)
ByHT Corresondent, Ludhiana

Tension gripped Tajpur Road after three cows were found dead at a dairy on Saturday morning.

Based on the complaint of the dairy owner Manohar Masih, three of his neighbours have been booked by Jamalpur police for poisoning the cows.

The accused have been identified as Rocky, Meshi and Chanchal.

Masih, who owns a dairy at Amar Colony on Tajpur Road, said that he had fed fodder to the cows on Friday morning and gone home. When he returned on Saturday morning to milk them, he was shocked to find three of the cows lying dead with froth emitting from their mouths.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Leaders of various Hindu organisations also reached the spot.

Masih told police that the accused trio used to consume liquor and create ruckus. He alleged that when he deterred them for drinking, they threatened him with dire consequences.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out