Ludhiana: 3 held over man’s death after liquor consumption

A 24-year-old man died after allegedly being made to consume excessive liquor by a couple and their aide, who later dumped his body near Gill Chowk to cover up the incident. The police have arrested all three accused. The deceased hailed from Kaispur in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was a labourer and staying in Ludhiana in a rented accommodation. He was staying with the accused — Pintu, his wife Kanti and their relative Vikas Kumar — at their rented home in Arjun Nagar, Karabara Road. The accused in police custody as officials giving details of the crime in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer at division number 6 police station, said that on July 8, police found the body lying on the roadside near Gill Chowk. The condition of the body suggested that the man had died due to excessive alcohol consumption. However, no liquor bottles or glasses were found nearby, raising suspicion.

After identifying the deceased, the police informed his father Jaish Kumar who reached Ludhiana. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts revealed that the body had been dumped through an auto-rickshaw.

“Tracing the vehicle led us to the accused, who were taken into custody. During questioning, they admitted that the deceased had been drinking heavily while staying with them since July 6. On July 8, he became unconscious and eventually died. Fearing consequences, they loaded the body into an auto and abandoned it near Gill Chowk,” said the SHO.

She added that further investigation is underway to determine whether the trio forced the deceased to drink or whether he consumed the alcohol on his own. “We are awaiting the postmortem examination and forensic reports for more clarity on the cause of death,” she said.

Following a complaint by his father, an FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 238 (destruction of evidence), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said further questioning of the accused is ongoing to uncover the full sequence of events.