Ludhiana: 3 pistols found at Dhandari railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 27, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized three pistols from the Dhandari Kalan railway station here on Tuesday. The pistols were found in a bag kept under a bench. The bag also had three additional magazines, according to GRP officials.

GRP officials with the seized weapons at the Dhandhari railway station on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Sub-inspector Jiwan Singh, in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Ludhiana, revealed that the seized firearms were in mint condition, which suggested that they were not used yet. “We were conducting a regular checking when we found the unclaimed bag,” he said.

The pistols, he added, are country made and there was no ammunition in the magazines. The bag had a few clothes but nothing else to identify as to who it belonged to. GRP officials are scanning the CCTV footage to find out who placed the bag there.

The security has been tightened in the surrounding areas and cops are keeping an eye on suspicious activities.

