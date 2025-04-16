Ludhiana: 6-yr-old girl kidnapped from Daba, rescued in less than 24 hours

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a neighbour from the Sukhdev Nagar labour quarters in Daba, Ludhiana, on Monday. Less than 24 hours later the police rescued the girl and handed her over to her parents. The police also arrested the accused. Ther accused has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Sukhdev Nagar, originally from Ara Bhojpur, Bihar. (HT File)

The child went missing suddenly, and her family later discovered that a neighbour known to them had taken her with him. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Daba police registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Santosh, a resident of Sukhdev Nagar, originally from Ara Bhojpur, Bihar.

Inspector Gurdial Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said that an FIR under Section 140(3) related to kidnapping was filed, and efforts to track the accused were initiated immediately. Based on early leads, police found that the accused was en route to his hometown in Bihar. A police team pursued him and apprehended Santosh, rescuing the abducted child from his custody.

“The accused has been familiar with the family for a long time and shared a cordial relationship with them,” said inspector Singh. “The motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear at this stage. The accused, along with the child, is being brought back to Ludhiana. Further interrogation will help establish the reason behind the crime.”