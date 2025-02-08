Ludhiana: 8 booked day after assault on bus staff

A day after staff members of a PUNBUS bus were thrashed following a road rage near Sahnewal, the police registered an FIR against eight unidentified assailants on Friday. The accused assaulted the staff after chasing the bus for 16 km. With the registration of the FIR, the roadways employees postponed their protest. The police are trying to trace the accused who thrashed a bus driver and conductor.

Bus driver Karamjit Singh said when they left Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal, the bus had brushed past a car near Atam Park. The car occupants, along with their aides, followed the bus for 16 km before intercepting it.

He added that the accused thrashed him and the conductor badly. They also vandalised the windowpanes of the bus before fleeing. Further, he added that the accused were calling one of their aides Manoj.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 132, 221, 324 (4) (5) and190 of the BNS has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.