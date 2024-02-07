Ludhiana: 8 years on, 20-bedded facility battles staff shortage

The Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) in Shimlapuri, built eight years ago, continues to grapple with severe staff shortages, rendering much of its infrastructure unused. Despite serving over 2,800 OPD patients and 1,500 outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinic registered patients monthly, the 20-bedded facility struggles to meet the medical needs of the community. Cartons of unused material lying at Urban Community Health Centre in Ludhiana. (HT)

Initially functioning solely as an ESI dispensary upon its construction in 2016, the hospital expanded its services to include OPD, OOAT, and laboratory facilities in August 2022. However, due to staffing constraints, a significant portion of its infrastructure, including 20 beds and an operating theatre, remains dormant.

A doctor from Shimlapuri UCHC, on the condition of anonymity, revealed, “Against the sanctioned staff of 21 doctors and para medics, the hospital is running with only seven staff members comprising of three medical officers, two staff nurses, one lab technician, and a gynecologist.” Additionally, two dentists are on deputation, each for three days a week, to maintain the dental OPD. Patients requiring specialist care are referred to the civil hospital.

The two-story hospital building, equipped with infrastructure worth lakhs, including medical equipment and an inoperative elevator, fails to fully serve the patients. Medical emergencies are diverted to the district hospital, located over 6 kilometers away.

A staff nurse lamented, “From generating OPD slips to attending to around 100-120 patients daily, along with providing medication to the 200 registered OOAT patients, is not a task for a single person.” The situation exacerbates as another staff nurse prepares to take a three-month-long ex-India leave starting February 13, leaving the other nurse to handle patient care alone.

The pharmacy, constructed outside the hospital, remains non-functional, and the facility lacks an ambulance for patient referrals, relying instead on the 108 emergency service.

Brijesh Kumar, district programme manager of the National Health Mission, Ludhiana, assured, “The staff shortage issue has been brought to the attention of the minister, and the government is working on new recruitments. Once the required staff is hired, the facility will resume full operations.”