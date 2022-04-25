Ludhiana | 84,000 ‘robbery’ concocted, partner lost money in online betting

Solving the ₹84,000 ‘robbery’ at a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Daba within hours, the police on Sunday arrested one of the co-owners for lying about being robbed at gunpoint after losing the money in online betting.

The accused, Sambhav Jain, 25, of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, said he had lost nearly ₹80,000 in an online betting game, after which he concocted the story.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, Daba station house officer, said they zeroed in on Jain as he kept revising his statement. “Instead of calling the police, he walked to the station and also did not inform his partner, Ramninder Pal Singh, about the robbery, which was suspicious.When we grilled him, he confessed,”

In his complaint, Jain had said that on April 23, two masked men posing as customers had entered the shop on the pretext of recharging a mobile phone. When he asked them their mobile number they flashed their gun, and asked him to handover the money. He said there was no money in the shop, but they opened the cashbox and stole the money.

He had also falsely accused two customers captured on CCTV camera as the accused. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 182 (providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.