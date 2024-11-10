Ludhiana: After PSPCL snaps power for flouting environmental norms, dyeing unit found running on generator

A dyeing unit was caught running on generator after the PPCB got its power connection snapped earlier this week for failing to meet environmental safety standards. The PSPCL, on November 7, had suspended the connection of the unit. (HT Photo)

The PSPCL, on November 7, had suspended the connection of the unit.

All registered dyeing units are connected to common effluent treatment plants (CETP). These CETPs have a limit to make sure all units are pumping in equal amounts. Meters monitor the flow of wastewater coming out of the units as it moves towards the CETP. This, according to the Punjab Dyers Association president Kamal Chauhan, is to be kept running always. These meters can be accessed online. The meter was found to be not working on Thursday, but on Friday, it had started to work again, which led the association to suspect that the unit was still working.

“On Saturday morning, we sent someone to check if the unit was working. Our man was not allowed in, but he did notice smoke coming out from the factory chimney,” said Chauhan.

The association contacted the PSPCL to confirm if the connection was still suspended. “The powercom told us that the unit was running on generator. This appeared to be a mockery of rule. The power was cut to punish the unit, but it was working on generator. This defeats the purpose. It continues to pollute,” said Chauhan.

Following a complaint by the association, the PPCB had the unit shut later on Saturday.

Association alleges foul play

The association has alleged foul play, citing the delay between the issuance of PPCB’s letter to the PSPCL regarding suspension of power connection to the unit and action.

The letter was issued to the PSPCL on October 9. However, Chauhan alleged the letter was kept buried until the association found about it and pressurised the authorities to take action.

“I don’t know if it was PPCB or PSPCL, but the letter was deliberately buried. We found about it on October 26 and started petitioning PSPCL to act on it,” he said.

Chief engineer, central zone, PSPCL, Jagdev Singh Hans, said, “I received the letter only a couple of days before October 26. We got the letter late from the PPCB.”

Chief engineer, PPCB, RK Ratra, didn’t respond to multiple calls and texts.