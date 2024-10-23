Ludhiana: After years of ‘neglect’, repairs begin on service lanes

After years of ‘neglect’, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the repairs on service lanes of the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway, officials said. Commuters navigate through pothole-riddled service lane on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway. (HT Photo)

NHAI project director Priyanka, who goes by a single name, confirmed that the stretch from Samrala Chowk to Jalandhar bypass, spanning over four kms, is under repair.

She said repairs began on Tuesday and will be completed at the earliest.

The service lanes, which had been in poor condition for years, had deteriorated to a point where the concrete surface had peeled off at multiple places, posing significant safety threats to commuters. The stretch is an entry point to the city and sees heavy traffic influx. It has been termed an accident-prone area by the authorities concerned.

Locals raised concern over the missing safety barricades near the portions of the road that had caved in.

Kailash Nagar resident Rajeev Kumar said the lanes are frequently used by heavy vehicles going to and coming from small-scale industries

and the city’s largest vegetable market.

He added that the situation will likely improve after NHAI nod to repairs.

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh ‘Bhola’ Grewal said a NHAI team had visited the site on Monday to assess the damage, including potholes, broken drain channels, faulty streetlights and caved-in sections. He assured that the stretch will be repaired within a week.