Ludhiana: Akali Dal announces 37 candidates for MC polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. Senior party leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, president of the Ludhiana urban wing, released the list during a press conference. MC elections will be organised on December 21. (HT file)

Prominent candidates include senior councillor Jaspal Singh Giaspura from Ward 34, Sarabjit Singh Ladi from Ward 6 and Rakhwinder Singh Gabria from Ward 48 who have been fielded again.

The party has also fielded Bhupinder Kaur Kochar from Ward 49, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party who recently joined the SAD.

Other candidates include Shilpa Thakur from Ward 1, Rajveer (Rattan Vraich) from Ward 2, Harjit Kaur Jaji from Ward 3, Rajni Bala from Ward 7, Anup Ghai from Ward 8, Vandana Dheer from Ward 11, Kulwinder Kaur Multani from Ward 13, Jaswinder Kaur from Ward 14, Balveer Singh from Ward 16, Jasdeep Singh Kaunke from Ward 18, Chatarveer Singh (Kamal Arora) from Ward 20, Vijender Kumar from Ward 26, Aarti Kumari from Ward 27, Krishan Kumar from Ward 32, Sarabjit Kaur Lote from Ward 35, Baby Singh from Ward 36, Lakhvir Singh from Ward 38, Gurpreet Singh from Ward 39, Malkit Kaur Sokhi from Ward 41, Amanjot Singh Gohalwaria from Ward 44, Harvinder Kaur from Ward 45, Roop Kamal from Ward 54, Sukhleen Kaur Grewal from Ward 55, Kamaljit Singh Matharu from Ward 56, Parneet Sharma from Ward 57, Manmohan Singh Mani from Ward 58, Manish Valet from Ward 66, Balwinder Dulagach from Ward 72, Amit Bhagat from Ward 84, Geetu Khatwal from Ward 85, Vandana Rani from Ward 91, Jagjit Singh Arora from Ward 92 and Narinder Kaur from Ward 93.

Party leaders emphasised that the remaining candidates would be announced soon. Speaking at the event, Maheshinder Singh Grewal highlighted the significance of SAD as Punjab’s “mother party” and urged voters to place their trust in its leadership.