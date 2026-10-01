Ludhiana: Amanat Sidhu’s double medals steal the show at district games

Athletes delivered strong performances in the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions, with results announced in athletics, netball, badminton, handball and weightlifting. Players giving trials for various sports to select the team for 'Khedaan Watan Punjab Diyan' in Ludhiana. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

At Guru Nanak Stadium, under-17 girls’ 3,000m: Archana Kumari, Kiran and Harshdeep Kaur finished first, second and third, respectively. In the 800m, Adeeb Kaur, Anshika Mehra, and Anisa and Divyanshi shared the top three positions, with the latter two jointly third.

In under-21 girls’ events, Jasmine Kaur won the 100m hurdles, followed by Simranjit Kaur and Amandeep Kaur. Akal Roop Kaur topped the 400m, ahead of Amanat Sidhu and Kamalpreet Kaur Bhalla. Kali won the 800m, followed by Navdeep Kaur and Bhavna Kaur. Priya Kumari won the 1,500m, Ravina was second, and Kali and Navdeep Kaur shared third. Divnar Gogna won discus, followed by Gurmehakpreet Kaur and Harsimranjit Kaur. Amanat Sidhu topped the long jump, ahead of Lakhvir Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur.

In women’s 21-30 events, Simranjot Kaur won the 400m, followed by Kirandeep Kaur and Navjot Kaur. Kirandeep Kaur topped the 800m, with Babita Kumari second and Neeraj Singh third. Harleen Kaur won the long jump, followed by Shivani and Navjit Kaur.

At Government College for Girls, PM Shri Bhaini Baringa won under-17 and under-21 girls’ netball. GHGH Khalsa School, Mandi Bahadurgarh, finished second in both; Tajpur was third under-17 and Lakha Singh Wala third under-21. In under-14, PM Shri Bhaini Baringa won, Jesus Sacred Heart School was second and Drishti Public School, Narangwal, third.

At Shastri Badminton Hall, Vakul Sharma won men’s 21-30, Milan Malhotra was second, and Prateek Batra and Roshan third. In 31-40, Sachin Kumar won, Puneetinder Singh Grewal was second, and Manpreet Singh and Nikhil Ramdev third.

In women’s 21-30 handball, PAU Club won, PAU was second and Gymkhana Club third. Under-17 boys: BVM Kitchlu Nagar beat DAV Club 9-5; PAU beat JNV 14-8; BVM Udham Singh Nagar beat Jesus Sacred Heart 7-0; Amrit Indo Canadian beat Jawaddi Club 15-7.

At Rakh Bagh, under-14 boys’ weightlifting: 40kg—Dasmeet Singh, Roshan Chandra Vanshi, Ekamjeet Singh; 45kg—Umran Singh, Prince Kumar, Veer Kumar; 50kg—Parket, Karanveer Singh, Sukhdeep Singh Aujla; 55kg—Gurfateh Singh, Diljot Singh, Jashmeet Singh; 70kg—Amitoj Singh, Rayan Sethi, Manan Ghai, in first, second and third places, respectively.