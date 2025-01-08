Ludhiana: Arora cinema rail crossing shut for two days

The railway crossing near the Arora cinema in Chet Singh Nagar here has been shut for two days due to the lane-doubling work on the line between Ludhiana and Qila Raipur. A traffic jam on the rear side of the Arora palace at Gill road on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The crossing will stay shut till Friday as the new track will be installed. It is a part of the doubling work on the 17-km Ludhiana-Dhuri line till Qila Raipur, according to railway officials.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The traffic police have issued a diversion plan for the convenience of commuters.

“We have advertised a diversion route through boards so that the commuters don’t have to face trouble,” said ACP traffic Gurpreet Singh. The traffic police, through its billboards, urged commuters to take the Gill Canal bridge route till the crossing stays shut.