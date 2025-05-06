Ludhiana: Awaiting 1st semester results, students sit for fresh exams

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, rolled out last year in Panjab University (PU)-affiliated colleges, is drawing fresh criticism as a major delay in releasing first semester results continues to affect the academic progress of thousands of students. Faculty members argue that the delay has robbed students of a vital academic checkpoint, especially since this was their first experience under the NEP system. (HT Photo)

Students who had appeared for their first semester exams under the new NEP framework in December 2024 are still waiting for their results, even as the second semester exams have already begun. The uncertainty has led to widespread confusion, stress, and frustration on campuses.

“This delay is unfair to students,” said Varun Goel, executive member of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU). “Results are not just marks; they offer students a chance to reflect, improve, and plan their approach for future exams. Without their previous semester scores, they are moving blindly into the next phase,” he added.

Faculty members at colleges argue that the delay has robbed students of a vital academic checkpoint, especially as this was their first experience under the NEP system. One college educator noted how the feedback based on past results is often used to adjust teaching strategies and guide students more effectively.

“Often we suggest certain writing techniques or study strategies that help students score better in the future. If we don’t know how they performed, we can’t help them improve,” she said, adding, “For first-year students who are new to the NEP format, this guidance is even more crucial.”

The NEP has introduced significant changes in the curriculum. According to Raman Sharma, an educator at Arya College, the number of subjects for arts students has increased from six to eight. The new additions include multidisciplinary, skill enhancement, and value-added courses. But the way these are implemented varies from college to college, depending upon faculty availability.

“Every college is offering different subjects under these new categories. This has made the evaluation process more complex and time-consuming,” Sharma explained, adding, “The system has been burdened by these new layers of academic requirements.”

Meanwhile, Panjab University officials have acknowledged the issue. Jagat Bhushan, PU’s controller of examinations, said a new software system for handling NEP-based evaluations is nearly ready.

“The results will be declared within a few days,” he assured.