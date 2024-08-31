Ludhiana: Basant Avenue residents protest power outage

Residents of Basant Avenue protested at the Dugri Road bridge against the power outages which have become a regular feature in the area. The protestors blocked the road for nearly two hours. They said that they raised their concerns with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials but saw no respite from the power woes and the poor condition of power grids. Protest by Basant Avenue area residents against the PSPCL in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Gagandeep Singh Sherry, a resident of Basant Avenue, said, “PSPCL officials admitted that the transformers don’t have enough capacity for the number of connections given to power consumers. Just two days ago, there was a power outage that lasted for 18 hours, and the officials couldn’t fix the issue for two days.”

He further stated that this problem has been ongoing for several years. According to Sherry, the officials said a 167 kW transformer is needed to handle the load. “Every other day, our home appliances get damaged due to voltage and power fluctuations,” he added.

Another resident, Gurmeet Singh, said, “We protested for about two hours from 10am to 12 noon. Eventually, police officials and PSPCL executive engineers from the Model Town and Lalton divisions came, listened to our grievances, and assured us they would find a solution soon.”

Residents highlighted that MLA Kulwan Singh Sidhu also reached the spot and assured the residents that their problems will be resolved as soon as possible.

Executive Engineer RK Singh from the Model Town division acknowledged the issues faced by Basant Avenue residents. He stated that a major problem is being faced due to tall trees in the colony and the power of the transformer has to be increased by the coloniser only. He claimed that the department would resolve the problem from its end within a week.