Ludhiana: Beneficial, say students as vocational training begins

Government school students and teachers have hailed on-the-job training scheme for Class 11 and 12 students having vocational subjects which began statewide on November 20. Under the 21-day training scheme, taken up every year, practical experience in 22 trades is imparted at over 100 centres (companies and offices) in the district where teachers accompany the trainees. While students do not receive payment during training, many secure jobs in the companies where they get training after Class 12, turning their skills into career opportunities. Students of government schools during a training session in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

District coordinator (vocational) Pankaj Kaushal highlighted the impact of vocational education, especially for students less inclined toward academics. Offered under two schemes — the state-funded old vocational scheme and the centrally funded new scheme, these courses prepare students to achieve professional success. The older scheme includes four subjects per trade, while the newer scheme offers one vocational subject, with 67 subjects currently taught under the old framework.

Teachers are ensuring minimal costs for training by selecting training centres near schools. “For 21 days, teachers and instructors at the training centres guide students through the details of their trades, helping them grow into entrepreneurs,” shared a vocational master at Government Senior Secondary School, Sherpur Kalan.

A Class 12 student from Gaunsgarh, who received training last year, said, “I have started a small business, offering printing, photostat and computer-related services, including passport applications, thank to my school training.” Many students hailed the training programme as they said it would ensure a bright future.

Teachers said many students have expanded their parents’ business after being trained as nitty-gritty aspects are focused upon in these training sessions. Citing challenges, teachers mentioned outdated labs and limited funds, with many schools relying on the new scheme due to “insufficient” state support. “Only a few schools have labs. Most of the equipment is outdated,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

A pilot project — School of Applied Learning, aimed at merging trades, updating content and modernising labs in 40 selected schools in the state, including three in Ludhiana, has been delayed but is expected to be launched next session. “This project will address funding issues and improve facilities,” said Pankaj Kaushal, district coordinator (vocational).