Ludhiana | BJP seeks no upper-age limit for regularisation of MC employees

Published on Sep 20, 2022 11:10 PM IST

Ludhiana MC has been working for regularisation of around 3,600 contractual employees and the lists are being prepared for the same. The lists will be tabled in the next meeting of MC General House for final approval. BJP workers said no age limit should be imposed as many of the employees have been working with the MC for over a decade and now not including them in the lists as they have crossed the age of 42 years was not fair

BJP state vice-president Parveen Bansal submitting a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal seeking no upper-age limit for regularisation of MC employees in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
BJP state vice-president Parveen Bansal submitting a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal seeking no upper-age limit for regularisation of MC employees in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising hue and cry over the fixing of upper-age limit of 42 years for regularising contractual employees working in the municipal corporation (MC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president Parveen Bansal submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.

Bansal and other BJP workers said no age limit should be imposed as many of the employees have been working with the MC for over a decade and now not including them in the lists as they have crossed the age of 42 years was not fair.

The BJP leader said these employees have been working at meagre salaries for years and even during the pandemic. The MC should include their names in the lists of employees to be regularised, he said.

“ The employees will continue to work until the age of retirement. Also these employees were much younger when they were employed by the MC on contractual basis. As per the information gathered, there must be around 1,000 such employees who will not be regularised, if the civic body continued to impose the age limit. BJP opposes the same and demanded that MC should regularise all the contractual employees,” Bansal said.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the age limit is set as per the state government’s policy for recruitment. However, a resolution would now be tabled in the next MC General House meeting for age limit relaxation, she said.

MC has been working to regularise around 3,600 contractual employees and the lists are being prepared for the same. The lists will be tabled in the next meeting of MC General House for final approval.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
