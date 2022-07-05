Ludhiana: Burglars target three houses, decamp with ₹65,000
Burglars targeted three houses in Kothi Megh Singh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with at least ₹65,000.
On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mayank Sabu, a banker, told the police that he found out about the burglary at his house on Monday morning when his father told him about some documents lying on the roof of the house. Mayank added that when he checked his wallet, he found that money was stolen. The burglars had also stolen cash from the wallets and handbags of all the other family members, amounting to ₹30,000 in total.
Sabu alleged that police reached the spot five hours after being informed and told them that the rain led to the delay.
The burglars also targeted the houses of Rajesh Bansal and Honey Kumar. Bansal, a trader, stated that the burglars stole ₹25,000 from his house and Kumar lost ₹10,000 to the miscreants.
The complainants also alleged that instead of registering their complaint, the police personnel started questioning them about the source of the money.
Sabu further added that the burglars barged entered the house through the roof. CCTVs cameras captured a suspect entering the area at around 1 am and again at 3.15 pm while leaving.
Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 1 police station, refuted the allegations of tardiness. He added that the process to lodge an FIR is underway
Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options
The Shiromani Akali Dal is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
-
Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura, Maharaj Singh Bhati informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year. Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
-
U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state. “On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
-
Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday. The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23.
-
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi
A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl.
