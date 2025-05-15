Ludhiana: Bus operators at ISBT to shell out 38% more for terminal fee

Bus operators will now have to shell out more money to access the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana, after the district administration has increased the adda fee (terminal charges) by 38% per trip. The day and night terminal fee has been revised by from ₹ 80 to ₹ 110 per trip for ordinary buses. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As per the new charges effective from May 1, the fee for ordinary buses has increased from ₹94 to ₹130 per trip (including GST), while mini buses will now have to pay the increased fee of ₹55 instead of ₹40.

According to a notification issued on May 13 by the administration, the day and night terminal fee has been revised from ₹80 to ₹110 per trip for ordinary buses, and from ₹40 to ₹55 for mini buses, excluding GST.

These revised charges will apply to all transport operators using the Ludhiana ISBT terminal. The last revision in adda fees took place on October 24, 2017, when the rate for ordinary buses was ₹80 and for mini buses, ₹40.

The new charges, however, have triggered strong backlash from private bus operators, who have termed the hike unreasonable, particularly in view of the lack of essential amenities at the terminal. Operators have highlighted the absence of basic facilities such as washing and maintenance bays, security surveillance, proper restrooms for drivers and conductors, and clean washrooms for staff.

Additionally, operators are also contesting the inclusion of GST in the terminal fee, arguing that stage carriage buses commonly known as ordinary or public buses are exempted from GST under current regulations. According to GST notification on Central Tax (Rate) issued on 28 June, 2017, transport of passengers by non-air-conditioned stage carriage is exempted from GST and is only applicable on air-conditioned buses. However, despite this exemption, operators are being charged an 18% GST on each trip, which they deem unjustifiable.

Jasbinder Singh Grewal, general secretary of the Small-Scale Bus Operators’ Association, Punjab, said, “Earlier too, when terminal fees were revised, we had written to the district administration multiple times urging them to reduce the adda fee being charged at interstate bus terminals.” He added that this time, however these exorbitant charges are more concerning as the free travel scheme for women has led to a sharp decline in passenger footfall, worsening their operational challenges.

“We are being charged ₹130 per trip. If a bus makes three to four trips daily, that’s ₹520 a day. How can small operators like us survive amid high fees when the bus stand lacks even basic facilities?” he questioned.

Grewal also alleged that the terminal has been turned into a commercial market which is a violation of Rule 202 of the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. This rule outlines the standards and essential amenities to be provided at bus stands including clean restrooms, waiting areas for passengers, restrooms for drivers and conductors, washing and maintenance facilities, and only a canteen for food services.

“The intent of Rule 202 is to ensure that bus stands function primarily to facilitate passenger and bus services, and not to be converted into commercial hubs. It allows only a canteen within the terminal, not multiple shops,” Grewal added.

In addition, as per Rule 210(3) of the same Act, adda fees must be reviewed every three years and not revised arbitrarily. In contrast to this, the administration has hiked the charges without following the mandated review process,” he pointed out.

Responding to the mounting concerns, Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways, stated, “With the revised terminal charges, we aim to improve the existing facilities at the bus stand. This revision comes after a gap of seven years, during which passenger fares were increased twice. It was long overdue, especially considering that terminal fees in Punjab, including Ludhiana, remain the lowest compared to neighbouring states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.”

Adding to this, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain stated, “I have asked the general manager, Punjab Roadways at Ludhiana bus stand to resolve these urgent public issues.”