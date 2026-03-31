Ludhiana: Cases filed against 25 vendors over substandard milk

The health department lodged cases against 25 vendors last year after their milk samples were found substandard. Food safety officer Yogesh said that these samples were taken from dairies and eateries across the district. (HT Photo)

The department took 243 milk samples, of which 64 failed the test. The department is in the process to lodge cases against the others with failed samples.

After the samples are found to fail the test, the department lodges legal proceedings against the vendor in the ADC court.

Food safety officer Yogesh said that these samples were taken from dairies and eateries across the district.

The food safety officer said that in case of milk products the samples are also found unfit for human consumption if it has starch or other products added into it. The punishment for those cases is more stringent.

He said that the department continues to crack down on vendors that sell substandard milk with continuous inspections across the district. These inspections are based on complaints or inputs.

Besides inspecting the dairies and eateries, the department also regularly takes milk samples from vendors transporting milk into the city from other districts by setting up check points in the morning.

The food safety team of the local health department inspected various fast food outlets and restaurants, bakeries ,sweets shops and dairies, in Dhandari, Model Town , Dugri , Jawadhi, and Sherpur Chowk areas of the city on Monday.

The team took 21 samples of shakkar, pistacho, used cooking oil, dal makhani, and two samples of paneer and gur. All samples have been sent to the lab for analysis.