Ludhiana: CICU organises export training programme for entrepreneurs

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised its sixth batch of “Export Training Programme”. The comprehensive program, led by export trainer Vinod Kumar, aimed to equip aspiring and established entrepreneurs with the knowledge and practical experience necessary to navigate through the complexities of international markets. Participants and CICU officials during the session. (HT Photo)

The programme delved into India’s foreign trade policy, procedures, and best practices, providing participants with a solid foundation for success. The event witnessed a valuable interaction between participants and experienced industry leaders, like convener of CICU export committee Ram Lubhaya from Sonu Exports, and co-convener Saravjit Singh from Man International, shared their insights and experiences, encouraging young entrepreneurs to embrace the opportunities of exporting from India.

Practical workshops and case studies were presented to enhance participants’ understanding of export operations.