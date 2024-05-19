Ludhiana: Class 9 boy nabbed for raping 5-yr-old cousin

A class 9 student was nabbed for allegedly sexually assaulting his 5-year-old cousin in their house. After the minor girl fell unconscious and relieved herself in her clothes, the teen fled after handing her over to his maternal grandmother. She then informed the police. The Jamalpur police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the 15-year-old boy and apprehended him. (HT File)

The Jamalpur police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the 15-year-old boy and apprehended him. The boy had lost his mother and was living at his maternal grandmother’s house along with his father.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of maternal grandmother of the teen. The woman said because of her old age, her two daughters, along with their husbands and children, had shifted to the house with her.

The woman said that on Saturday, her grandson took his 5-year-old cousin to the first floor of the house on the pretext of playing. After some time, the boy came downstairs and fled after handing the girl over to her. The girl was unconscious, the complainant said, adding that after gaining consciousness, the girl narrated the incident to her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that according to the medical examination, the boy raped the girl. She lost consciousness due to trauma.

A case under sections 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been registered.