Ludhiana: Constructed ‘illegally’, houses of 3 drug traffickers demolished

The Khanna police, in collaboration with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), demolished the houses of three drug traffickers in Dhamot Kalan village, Payal, on Thursday. Among the accused is a woman who was caught while smuggling drugs in her Thar SUV in 2024, officials said. A house belonging to a “drug smuggler” being demolished in Dhamot Kalan village. (HT Photo)

These houses were illegally constructed without GLADA approval, officials said. The operation, a part of the Punjab government’s “Yudh Nasheya Virudh” campaign, was conducted under the supervision of Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains with GLADA officials amid a heavy police presence.

The SSP said the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward drugs and is taking strict action against drug traffickers. She revealed that the three families have multiple cases registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Accused Satwinder Singh alias Bobby and Palwinder Singh alias Pappu have six FIRs each registered against them. Sarbjit Kaur has three FIRs against her. She was known as “Thar girl” for using her SUV to smuggle drugs, the SSP said. Her mother Karamjit Kaur too has three FIRs. All of the accused are residents of Dhamot Kalan.

Issuing a stern warning to drug traffickers, the SSP asked them to stop their illegal activities or face severe consequences. She emphasised that the state government was fully committed to protecting the state’s youth from the menace of drugs. She appealed to the public to report drug-related activities to their nearest police station.

The SSP further stressed that this campaign would continue relentlessly, and drug traffickers would not be spared under any circumstances. She declared that Punjab had no place for drug traffickers and their illegal properties would face demolition if they persist.

Sarpanch Kamaljit Kaur, panchayat members Amandeep Singh, Jagjivan Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Manvir Singh, Harpreet Singh, Yadavinder Singh and other villagers hailed the Punjab government for the action.

Khanna superintendent of police (SP) (headquarters) Tejvir Singh, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) Mohit Singla and Hemant Malhotra, Payal station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, Malaud SHO Satnam Singh, GLADA sub-divisional engineer Karan Agarwal, GLADA district town planner regulator Harpreet Singh Bajwa and others were present.