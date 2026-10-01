Ludhiana: Criminal, aides attack two men, create ruckus in Chhawani Mohalla

A man facing trial in several criminal cases and his associates attacked two men in Chhawani Mohalla and pelted glass bottles and stones in the locality late Tuesday night following an earlier argument between the victims and the accused, police said. The two men were targeted while they were with their friend’s toddler. (HT File)

The two men were targeted while they were with their friend’s toddler, who escaped unhurt in the attack. The incident took place when Sooraj and Tinka were in the locality with their friend Love Gill’s child. According to police, Shiva Bhatti, who is facing trial in several criminal cases, including those related to firing and attempt to murder, and his unidentified associates arrived at the spot and assaulted the duo.

During the attack, Tinka managed to escape, while Sooraj took shelter inside a nearby house.

The accused then allegedly pelted glass bottles and stones at the spot before fleeing as police reached the area within minutes.

Police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from the locality, which they suspect the accused left behind.

Sooraj and Tinka were taken to civil hospital for medical examination.

Officials at the Division Number 4 police station said statements are being recorded and the process to register the FIR is underway.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, said preliminary inquiry indicated that the attack stemmed from an argument between the victims and Bhatti a few days ago. Love Gill had intervened during the earlier dispute and prevented it from escalating.Police suspect Bhatti held a grudge over the earlier confrontation and targeted the two men on Tuesday.

Investigators are now verifying the circumstances surrounding the assault and working to identify the other persons involved.

The accused will be apprehended soon,” the SHO said.