Ludhiana: Cut on Pakhowal Road opened to ease congestion

To manage the heavy traffic near the Pakhowal railway under-bridge and road over-bridge, the traffic police have reopened a cut around the Pakhowal Road bridge. This step was taken after the Southern Bypass was closed for repairs. To manage the heavy traffic near the Pakhowal railway under-bridge and road over-bridge, the traffic police have reopened a cut around the Pakhowal Road bridge. (Ht File)

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Gurpreet Singh said, “The cut was originally closed in May to streamline traffic near the bridge due to the presence of road over and under-bridges. However, with the Southern Bypass now closed for repairs, traffic is being diverted through this route, causing congestion. We have reopened the cut to improve traffic flow.”

The cut will remain open until repairs on the Southern Bypass are completed. The Southern Bypass, which was recently re-carpeted, developed a large hole just days after the work was finished. Officials said the hole appeared on a bridge near Ferozepur Road, exposing the steel structure beneath. This raised serious concerns about the quality of construction.

The deputy commissioner has ordered an investigation into the issue to determine the cause of the damage two days back, which occurred less than a month after the re-carpeting of the 28-km stretch was completed.