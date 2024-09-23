Municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana in association with City Needs announced ‘Daan Utsav 2024’ to be celebrated from October 2 to 8 this year. Ludhiana: Daan Utsav 2024 to be celebrated from Oct 2-8

Announcing the same at circuit house on Monday, MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and City Needs director Maneet Dewan said that the Utsav is being celebrated in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mohali, Chandigarh, Ropar and Patiala, the Utsav is being celebrated in Panchkula (Haryana) and Delhi too this year.

City Needs patron SB Pandhi, industrialists Gurmeet Singh Kular, Lakhwinder Chhabr, social activist Radhika Jaitwani, environmentalist Col JS Gill among others were also present on the occasion.

Sekhon and Dewan appealed to the residents to participate in the Daan Utsav in large numbers and donate old or new items/clothing/appliances etc. for needy persons.

Sekhon said that Daan Utsav is being celebrated in lines with the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model and the ‘Mission LiFE’ programme of the Government of India. This year’s event aims to collect both old and new materials from citizens, institutions, industries, and clubs etc.

Starting from October 2 to 8, the residents can donate clothes, books, shoes, toys, games, stationary, electronics, bedding, and grocery items etc. These materials will be carefully segregated and distributed to NGOs that work directly in slum areas and underserved communities. The collected items will be distributed through RRR centres and NGO to ensure that they reach the needy persons.

Over 70 dropping centres have been set up across Ludhiana and 50 dropping centres have been established in other cities where citizens can drop off their donations. To find the nearest dropping centre, donors can simply give a missed call to 7877778803 and receive the details on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the residents to donate the old/new items during the ‘Daan Utsav’, as the items which are no longer useful at our houses, can be helpful for others and put a smile on the face of needy persons.