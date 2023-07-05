Ludhiana: Deadline for MC’s photography contest extended

Municipal corporation has extended the last date for submitting entries under the “City Beautiful” photography contest to July 9. Residents who submit the best entries and win the photography competition will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by the municipal corporation. (HT Photo)

The civic body’s photography contest is being organised under the City Beautiful Competition launched by the Union home ministry.

Under this contest, residents can submit photographs regarding beautiful waterfronts, green spaces, tourist and heritage sites, markets and other commercial spaces. The selected entries will also have a chance of being nominated under the Union home ministry’s City Beautiful competition.

The residents have been asked to submit high-resolution pictures and one can submit entries under all categories. The entries can be submitted by sending an e-mail at promcludhiana@gmail.com by July 9, said MC officials.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the deadline has been extended after the civic body received multiple requests from the residents.

She added that it is a good opportunity for the residents to showcase their talent and capture best pictures of different projects and sites in the city. The residents submitting the best entries would be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by the civic body, she said.