Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers’ Front protests against Punjab govt

Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers’ Front protests against Punjab govt

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Two days after five teachers in Sangrur were transferred and booked for “unruly behaviour”, the district unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government outside the district administrative complex on Monday

Members of the Democratic Teachers Front Ludhiana unit protesting outside the District Administrative Complex on Monday.
Members of the Democratic Teachers Front Ludhiana unit protesting outside the District Administrative Complex on Monday.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after five teachers in Sangrur were transferred and booked for “unruly behaviour”, the district unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government outside the district administrative complex on Monday. Those who had been booked are senior leaders of DTF, Sangrur

The union leaders said that the director of public instructions (school education) targeted the union leaders for joining a protest against the district education officer in Sangrur. They said the teachers had been transferred and booked over baseless accusations.

President of the district unit of the union Daljeet Samrala, said, “Five teachers who were protesting against the Sangrur DEO for not granting permission for educational tours for school students have been transferred as a punishment.”

He said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government is taking dictatorial actions against the teachers for using their constitutional right to protest.”

He said that if the government doesn’t immediately withdraw the FIR against the teachers and cancel their transfer, protests will be held at the state level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out