Ludhiana: Denied permission to ride horses, Nihangs ‘assault’ man; 13 booked

A dispute over horse riding turned violent in the Sadar police station area after a group of Nihangs allegedly assaulted a man for refusing to allow them to ride his horses and later fled with his licenced pistol. The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 118 (1), 191(3), 190 and 351(2) of the BNS. (HT File)

The police registered an FIR against several accused, including Raman Nihang, Mani Nihang, Gopi Nihang, Davinder Singh alias Lakha Nihang, Gurmukh Singh, Sanampreet Singh and seven unidentified persons.

The complainant, Jaswinder Deep, a resident of Star Enclave near Gill village on Malerkotla Road, told the police that he keeps horses as a hobby at a stable located near his residence and looks after them.

According to the complaint, on May 13 accused Raman Nihang along with his associates arrived at the stable and demanded permission to ride the horses. When Jaswinder refused, an argument allegedly broke out between the two sides.

The complainant alleged that after the verbal altercation, he went inside his house, but the accused allegedly barged into the premises of his house and assaulted him. He alleged that the accused threatened to kill him before leaving the spot.

The complainant claimed that while fleeing, accused Gopi Nihang allegedly took away his licensed .32 bore pistol loaded with seven live cartridges from a drawer inside the house.

The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of dangerous weapons), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

Investigating officer Gurpreet Singh said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and recover the weapon.