Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped his friend’s 5-yesr-old son, suspecting him (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The police rescued the child near the railway station within hours.
The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory.
Inderjit Singh, 35, of Ekta colony, Bajra road, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Suresh was a frequent visitor to his house and they used to consume liquor together, he said, adding that on Tuesday evening, Suresh went to his house and they consumed liquor together.
Inderjit added that after Kumar’s mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
“I tried to convince him that I had not stolen his phone, but he was not ready to listen. I started looking for his phone in the house. Meanwhile, he kidnapped my son Amrit, who was playing outside, and escaped. I immediately informed the police,” Inderjit said.
Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer at Meharban police station, said the police swung into action and arrested the accused near the Ludhiana railway station, and recued the child. The accused said he wanted to flee from the city to avoid police.
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses
A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation's dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday. The civic body's night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor. As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.
Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and Murti Devi's grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal.
Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the court. Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area.
