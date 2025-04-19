Ludhiana: ‘Drug addict’ hits grandfather with bat, knife, arrested

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandfather to snatch his salary to buy “drugs”. The victim, a factory worker, was severely injured after being beaten up with a bat and attacked with a knife while being alone at home in the Basant Nagar locality of Daba. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim Bahadar Singh’s younger son Ravinder Singh. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Sunny, attacked 65-year-old Bahadar Singh with a bat, hitting him repeatedly on the head and face. One of the victim’s fingers was also found to have a deep cut, indicating use of a sharp weapon.

According to the police, the victim was left lying injured and helpless inside the house for several hours until other family members returned and rushed him to a private hospital. He is under treatment. Though he has severe injuries, he is said to be out of danger.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Bahadar Singh’s younger son Ravinder Singh. He said Sunny is the son of his elder brother who passed away years ago and the family has since raised him.

“Sunny is a drug addict and frequently creates disturbance at home, demanding money for drugs,” Ravinder said. “On the day of the incident, our family was out, leaving only Sunny and the victim at home. My father had just received his salary. Sunny attempted to take money from him. When my father resisted, Sunny attacked him brutally with a bat and possibly with a knife.”

After the assault, Sunny fled the scene. The injured victim, unable to seek help, remained inside the house until a concerned neighbor noticed his absence and informed the family. “When rushed home and found him grievously injured. We took him to a hospital. After Sunny returned home, we handed him over to the police,” Ravinder added.

Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar from the Daba police station confirmed the arrest. “While the family did not officially mention drug abuse in their statement, they stated that Sunny often harassed them for money. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 115(2) (causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was later arrested.