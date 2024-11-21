Menu Explore
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Ludhiana: Elderly woman dies, 9 hurt in Samrala mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The incident occurred around 11 am when the group of 10, including eight women, was traveling from Samrala to Ludhiana to offer condolences for a bereavement

A 70-year-old woman lost her life and left nine others sustained severe injuries when a vehicle overturned after a tyre burst near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway on Thursday.

Deceased Harpal Kaur, who died in a road mishap near Chehlan village in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 11 am when the group of 10, including eight women, was traveling from Samrala to Ludhiana to offer condolences for a bereavement. Near Chehlan, the pickup vehicle’s tyre burst as it descended from an overpass, causing it to lose control and flip over onto the opposite side of the road.

The injured passengers were immediately transported to the Samrala civil hospital with the help of passersby. Due to the critical nature of their injuries, they were later referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh and other medical facilities.

Harpal Kaur, 70, a resident of Samrala, succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Chandigarh. The injured are Gurpreet Kaur, 50, Jasvir Kaur, 53, Harjeet Kaur, 55, Sweety Kaur, 25, Diljit Kaur, 50, Amrik Singh, 53, Baljinder Kaur, 65, Gurdeep Singh, 75 and Manjit Kaur, 60.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Samrala police station, said the matter is being investigated. The police will take action after recording the statement of kin of the victim.

