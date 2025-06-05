Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Ludhiana: Ex Ayodhya varsity VC joins PAU as faculty

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, said that Goyal’s expertise and passion for teaching and research will enhance their academic programmes and contribute to the growth and development of SBS

Pratibha Goyal, former vice-chancellor of Ram Avadh Lohia University, Ayodhya, has joined the school of business studies (SBS) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, as professor of business management.

Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File)
Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File)

Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, while welcoming her said, “Goyal brings a wealth of expertise and experience to SBS and it is a privilege to have her at SBS.” Singh said that Goyal’s expertise and passion for teaching and research will enhance their academic programmes and contribute to the growth and development of SBS.

In addition, Shaina Jain, SBS alumna, now settled and working as lecturer at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, visited and interacted with the students. With research expertise in sustainable agricultural practices and sustainable supply chain in agriculture, food-system and circular economy, she dwelt upon present day AB trends, transforming the entire business, food and economic landscape.

Singh expressed that such events were encouraged as they provided an opportunity and motivation for students to learn from the experiences of their seniors and get inspired to strive for excellence.

PAU hosts meet of VCs of varsities from across state

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday hosted an interaction of vice-chancellors from across Punjab, aimed at deepening inter-institutional collaboration, exchanging strategic insights, and addressing common challenges in higher education and research. Initiated by the governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, these group meetings underscore the crucial role of agricultural, technical and traditional universities in shaping the future of India’s academic landscape.

Chairing the session, vice-chancellor (VC), PAU, Satbir Singh, emphasised the integration of modern technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence and automation to revitalise farming and attract youth to agriculture.

The group meeting was attended by Renu Vig, VC of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, VC of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Sanjeev Sood from Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur and Rajeev Sood, VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

