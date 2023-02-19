Ludhiana: Factory owner opens fire at labourer over parking issue, arrested

: The Division number 6 police have arrested a factory owner for allegedly opening fire at a labourer over the issue of parking of the latter’s bicycle on the street in Giaspura.

The labourer escaped unhurt as the bullet missed the target.

The accused along with his brother and latter’s friend thrashed the labourer, his brother and father also.

The arrested accused has been identified as Inderbir Singh of Flower Enclave. Two others are yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Mohammad Tamaney, 39, of Giaspura. The complainant stated that on Thursday, he had parked his bicycle outside the shop of his father in Giaspura. The accused Inderbir Singh was crossing the street on his scooter and started abusing him for parking his cycle in the street.

The complainant said that when his father Mohammad Kamrul and brother Gurlej tried to intervene, the accused flashed a gun and threatened them. The accused slapped his father and brother and left the spot.

The complainant said that he, along with the secretary, of a local mosque went to the factory of the accused to talk. The accused, along with the two others, assaulted him and opened fire targeting him. He escaped unhurt in the incident and later lodged a complaint against the accused.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Division number 8 police lodged an FIR under sections 323, 336, 506, 34 of the IPC, sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act against the accused. The police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol from his possession. The police are investigating to know if the weapon is licensed or illegal.