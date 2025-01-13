Ludhiana: Family held hostage, robbed of 7L jewellery, 50k cash

Three robbers barged into the house of a grocery store owner in Shiv Vihar Colony in Jaspal Bangar village, placed a sharp weapon on the neck of her nine-year-old son and took away cash and gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh. The family said the incident occurred on December 20, 2024, but the police registered the case nearly three weeks later only after it threatened to take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana high court. Police have identified one of the accused while the other accomplices remain unidentified. (HT File)

Anil Kumar, who works in a factory in Dhandari, said that it was around 6 pm when three men parked their bike near his family’s grocery shop that is run by his wife Anita. They were smoking cigarettes. Anita went inside the house for some work when two of the men entered the shop which is connected to the house, while the third one stood guard outside and pulled down the shop’s shutter.

“One of the intruders placed a sharp-edged weapon on my son’s neck while another pushed my wife and threatened her with a similar weapon, directing her to remain silent. The men looted cash from the shop and took ₹50,000 besides gold jewellery from an almirah inside the house,” said Anil Kumar.

Anil added that after the robbers fled, Anita immediately informed him. He dialed 112, the police helpline, and rushed home. Anil alleged that the Sahnewal police delayed registering an FIR. “I made multiple trips to the police station, but case registration was repeatedly delayed for no reason. It was only after I warned them of moving to the high court that the police finally took action,” he said.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of the Sahnewal police station, refuted the negligence claims. “We were investigating the matter to register the case. Initially, the victims themselves delayed proceedings,” he said.

The SHO added that the police have identified one of the accused as Ankit, a resident of Sherpur Market, while the other accomplices remain unidentified. An FIR under Sections 331(4), 305 and 351 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.