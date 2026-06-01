Ludhiana: Farmers to hold statewide protests against fuel price hike on June 2

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) on Sunday announced protests outside deputy commissioner (DC) offices across Punjab on Tuesday (June 2), demanding lower diesel prices and restoration of the state’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The farmer leader urged the state government to reduce its taxes on diesel and bring fuel rates on par with Chandigarh. (HT File)

State BKU (Lakhowal) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the protests would be held under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Punjab). He alleged that soaring fuel prices had significantly increased cultivation costs ahead of the paddy transplantation season, placing an additional burden on farmers and farm labourers.According to Lakhowal, diesel prices in Punjab have climbed to nearly ₹98 per litre, while petrol prices have touched ₹105 per litre. He claimed that the increase in fuel rates has raised the cost of cultivating one acre of paddy by around ₹3,000, as tractors, tube wells and combine harvesters largely depend on diesel.

Targeting both the Centre and the Punjab government, the farmer leader urged the state government to reduce its taxes on diesel and bring fuel rates on par with Chandigarh. He said merely criticising the Union government was not enough and that the Punjab government should provide immediate relief to farmers if it genuinely intended to support the agricultural sector.Lakhowal also criticised the Centre’s decision regarding the BBMB, alleging that the removal of Punjab’s representation from the board amounted to an attack on the federal structure.He said preparations for the protests had been completed and responsibilities assigned to district and block-level units.