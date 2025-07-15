Ludhiana: ‘Fin Flyers’ dominate district swimming championship

The district swimming championship, organised by the District Swimming Association, concluded on Monday at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal attended the event as the chief guest. The competition witnessed a spirited display of talent, stamina, and sportsmanship from swimmers representing various clubs across the district. The competition witnessed a display of stamina and sportsmanship from swimmers representing various clubs across the district at the Punjab Agricultural University. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In the pool, young swimmers made waves with exceptional performances. In the 200m individual medley for boys, Kiaan Sapra clinched the top position, followed by Bhavya Gupta and Hiren Mahi. In the girls’ 200m medley, Navya Thakur secured first place, while Jeenat Handa finished second. Samarth Singh ruled the 400m individual medley for boys, and Davneet Kaur won in the girls’ category.

The 50m breaststroke saw Aditya Trehan take double gold- first in the boys’ category and then again in the men’s category. In the girls’ division, Raisha Maini took first place, while Aastha Sharma triumphed in the women’s event.

Ojas Sund impressed everyone by winning the 50m butterfly stroke in both the boys’ and men’s categories. Jayanna Sapra dominated the girls’ 50m butterfly event, while Kriti Arora came first among women.

The freestyle events were equally electrifying. Cecil George Samuel emerged as the fastest in the 100m freestyle in both boys’ and men’s categories. Ojal Gupta won the girls’ 100m freestyle, and Jasleen Kaur Dhillon topped the women’s category.

Team victories added more glory to the championship. In the sub-junior girls’ category, Ludhiana Club took the lead. The Fin Flyers dominated the sub-junior boys, junior girls, and women’s categories, showing their strength across age groups. PAU Club came out on top in the junior boys’ category, while Swim Force clinched the men’s title with consistent performance.

In the final tally, Fin Flyers lifted the overall championship trophy, showcasing unmatched skill and coordination. Swim Force secured the runner-up trophy, marking a commendable performance throughout the tournament.