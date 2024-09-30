Ludhiana: Flyover awaits repairs amid MC, NHAI responsibility tussle

Over a month after the deputy commissioner’s office issued an order to repair a flyover at the bus stand, the work is yet to begin as the municipal corporation (MC) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are locked in a jurisdictional tussle. MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said the NHAI was responsible for repairing the flyover. (HT Photol)

Both the agencies continue to affirm that it is the other’s responsibility to repair the flyover located near the bus fare collection counter. The DC office had, in the order, asked the MC and public works department (PWD) to ensure that the repairs are undertaken at the earliest.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said the NHAI was responsible for repairing the flyover. Despite repeated attempts, DC Jitendra Jorwal remained unavailable for comment.

Commuters said thousands of buses use this flyover every day and its deteriorating condition amplifies the chances of mishaps. The order by the DC office had asked for a report to be submitted within a week, but no real progress has been made on ground.

A member of the Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contractual Workers Union alleged that the repair of the crucial flyover is being dragged for a long time as MC And NHAI continue to pass the buck.

Gurmail Singh, a bus stand employee from Phillaur who commutes every day, said, “We regularly pay our taxes and yet, we don’t even get basic civic amenities. This flyover has been in poor condition for years, but the administration has never taken action.”

Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish said he had written to DC Jorwal on September 23, 2024, asking for attention to the flyover’s repair.

He added that the issue has been ongoing for three years.