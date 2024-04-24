 Ludhiana: For 3 weeks, technical glitch prevented residents from applying for fire NOCs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: For 3 weeks, technical glitch prevented residents from applying for fire NOCs

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The issue primarily revolved around the failure of the system to generate OTPs, crucial for residents applying for NOCs. Consequently, numerous applicants faced hurdles in submitting their requests, leading to a backlog of as many as 118 pending applications.

For the past three weeks, city residents were unable to apply for fire no-objection certificates (NOCs), owing to a technical glitch in the fire department’s website. It was, however, rectified on Monday, fire department officials said.

According to data from the department, similar backlogs were reported across various districts, with 108 pending files in Muktsar, 133 in Jalandhar, 52 in Moga MC, 37 in Patiala MC, 29 in Phagwara MC, and 43 in Mohali MC. (HT File)
According to data from the department, similar backlogs were reported across various districts, with 108 pending files in Muktsar, 133 in Jalandhar, 52 in Moga MC, 37 in Patiala MC, 29 in Phagwara MC, and 43 in Mohali MC. (HT File)

The issue primarily revolved around the failure of the system to generate OTPs, crucial for residents applying for NOCs. Consequently, numerous applicants faced hurdles in submitting their requests, leading to a backlog of as many as 118 pending applications.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to data from the department, similar backlogs were reported across various districts, with 108 pending files in Muktsar, 133 in Jalandhar, 52 in Moga MC, 37 in Patiala MC, 29 in Phagwara MC, and 43 in Mohali MC.

Gavie, a city resident, said, “The inability to access the online platform has hindered the timely submission and retrieval of fire NOCs.”

Another resident, Ravi, said, “I have been trying to apply for an NOC on the official website for the past three weeks, but encountered an OTP problem, preventing me from submitting my application. I urge the state government to expedite the clearance of all pending applications.”

Additional district fire officer Maninder Singh said, “The problem was rectified two days ago. The OTP issue hindered NOC applications, compounded by ongoing inspections during the fire safety week in our department, causing delays in processing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: For 3 weeks, technical glitch prevented residents from applying for fire NOCs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On