Ludhiana: Foreign students booked for ‘ruckus’ in Katani Kalan

A few foreign students reportedly created a ruckus in Katani Kalan village amid preparations for a bhog ceremony late Monday night following which the police registered an FIR on the complaint of villagers.

Preparations were afoot for a bhog ceremony scheduled after the death of an elderly villager. Villagers alleged that the students, residing in a nearby rented accommodation, created disturbance after consuming alcohol. According to eyewitness, the students created a ruckus on their terrace late Monday night, spilling alcohol that landed on women and utensils being used for the ceremony preparations.

When confronted, the students reportedly argued with villagers. Members of Nihang organisations also arrived to support the locals. While some students fled the scene, others locked themselves inside their rooms.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at the Koom Kalan police station, said an FIR has been registered under sections related to promoting enmity and disturbing religious sentiments.