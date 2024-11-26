Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Foreign students booked for ‘ruckus’ in Katani Kalan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 26, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Villagers alleged that the students, residing in a nearby rented accommodation, created disturbance after consuming alcohol; preparations were afoot for a bhog ceremony scheduled after the death of an elderly villager

A few foreign students reportedly created a ruckus in Katani Kalan village amid preparations for a bhog ceremony late Monday night following which the police registered an FIR on the complaint of villagers.

According to eyewitness, the students created a ruckus on their terrace late Monday night, spilling alcohol that landed on women and utensils being used for the ceremony preparations. (Getty image)
Preparations were afoot for a bhog ceremony scheduled after the death of an elderly villager. Villagers alleged that the students, residing in a nearby rented accommodation, created disturbance after consuming alcohol. According to eyewitness, the students created a ruckus on their terrace late Monday night, spilling alcohol that landed on women and utensils being used for the ceremony preparations.

When confronted, the students reportedly argued with villagers. Members of Nihang organisations also arrived to support the locals. While some students fled the scene, others locked themselves inside their rooms.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at the Koom Kalan police station, said an FIR has been registered under sections related to promoting enmity and disturbing religious sentiments.

