Ludhiana: Four abandoned pedigree dogs struggle to adjust to life in kennel

Despite being healthy and ready for adoption, four abandoned foreign breed dogs housed at the municipal corporation’s animal shelter in Haibowal are still waiting for new homes as a lack of public awareness continues to hamper efforts to find them adopters, said Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) member Pooja Jain. Dogs at the civic body’s shelter at Haibowal in Ludhiana on Friday. (MANISH/HT)

The SPCA has been receiving calls to rescue dogs, some of which are left on the streets when their owners, including elderly couples, find themselves unable to care for them, said Jain, adding that German Shepherds, Rottweilers, American Bullies and Labradors were among the breeds being rescued from across the city after being abandoned by their owners.

In other cases, dogs are abandoned after falling ill or developing aggressive behaviour, Jain said.

Having spent their lives in domestic settings, the animals often struggle to adapt to the unfamiliar surroundings of a shelter, where they may not receive the same individual attention and care they were accustomed to at home.

“When these dogs are left on the streets, they are unable to adapt to their new surroundings, which can make them aggressive. In other cases, they may be unwell and in a vulnerable condition. We rescue them to ensure they receive care,” she said.

Jain said the four dogs, currently available for adoption, were healthy and suitable for placement in new homes.

However, the SPCA has struggled to find adopters, largely because many people are unaware that the animals are available for adoption. “We want pet lovers to come forward and adopt these dogs so they can find loving homes,” she added.