Ludhiana: Gangster Puneet Bains’s close aide arrested

Police have arrested a close aide of notorious gangster Puneet Bains with a .32 pistol and two live cartridges.

The accused, identified as Mavish Bains, was nabbed from Kila Mohalla area near SDP College and is facing trial in six criminal cases, including two of attempt to murder, snatching and trespass.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Mavish and his aide Sagar Newton, who was arrested on August 12, had in February robbed one Jaganjot Singh, a resident of Pakhowal Road, of his Toyota Fortuna car at gunpoint on Jhandu Chowk. He had been on the run since then.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that on the basis of a tip-off, a team led by ADCP (investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra and ACP (investigation) Sumit Sood had on Wednesday laid a trap and nabbed the gangster.

Kaur said that Mavish had been produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand, where he was interrogated to find out from where he had procured the weapons. He was sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Sharma said efforts are underway to nab Puneet Bains and put him behind bars.

Police had on October 12 arrested gangster Vishal Gill alias Vishal Jacob, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, who is allegedly responsible for several firings across the city.