Ludhiana: ‘Ghost school’ identified, PSEB to withdraw recognition, says Bains

The Punjab government has identified a “ghost school” in Ludhiana and initiated measures to withdraw its recognition besides proceeding to file a criminal case. Disclosing the action taken, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has begun proceedings to withdraw the recognition of Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Mehdoodan (school code 3100187). It has also decided to file a criminal complaint for submitting false documents. The board has cancelled the roll numbers of all 27 students registered by the school for the Class 12 examinations.” Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains. (HT File)

He further shared that four more schools in the district are under investigation as the government vows to crack down on institutions compromising education quality and indulging in exam malpractices.

The minister said that during physical verification, the school was found to be non-existent, with its premises rented out and no academic activity being carried out. The students shown as enrolled for the examinations were also found to be fictitious, prompting the PSEB to annul their registrations.

“The Punjab government is committed to ensuring quality education and safeguarding students’ futures. Strictest action will be taken against institutions running ghost schools and playing with students’ futures. No leniency will be shown,” he said.

The minister assured parents and genuine students that while erring institutions would face strict action, legitimate students’ interests would be protected through rehabilitation and academic guidance. He directed investigation teams to expedite probes into other suspected schools and submit their reports at the earliest.

The school was enrolling students for the Class 12 examinations despite having no facilities for conducting practicals.