Ludhiana: GLADA razes four illegal colonies in city as developers ignore repeated notices

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Friday launched a major crackdown on unauthorised real-estate development, demolishing four illegal colonies in Nandpur and Jandiali villages on the outskirts of Ludhiana. A dedicated enforcement team from GLADA’s regulatory wing carried out the operation without facing any resistance, dismantling internal roads, under-construction structures and other illegal layouts that had violated statutory planning norms, officials confirmed. The demolition drive in Ludhiana on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

According to the authority, the developers continued construction despite being served multiple show-cause notices under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act. Following the drive, GLADA has recommended the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the colonizers, extending the proposal to cover other unauthorized projects across Ludhiana district as part of a sustained enforcement campaign.

A spokesperson for GLADA said the department is enforcing a strict “zero-tolerance” policy towards unplanned development. “A special campaign is underway against those misleading residents by offering cheaper plots in colonies that lack statutory approval and do not meet government standards,” he said, urging the public to be vigilant.

Chief administrator Sandeep Kumar reiterated the advisory, cautioning prospective buyers against investing in unauthorised colonies. “GLADA cannot provide basic facilities such as water supply, sewerage or electricity connections in such areas,” he said, stressing that buyers must verify colony status before any purchase decision.

He further noted that the list of approved and regularised colonies, along with sanctioned maps, is publicly accessible on the official GLADA website.