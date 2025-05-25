Ludhiana: GLADA slaps notice on violators as locals flag illegal construction

Authorities from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) have issued a notice to stop illegal construction in Kiran Vihar Colony, located behind Hotel Keys in Ludhiana. The move comes after complaints from local residents who allege that a 2-kanal plot, originally earmarked for a community centre, is being wrongfully occupied and developed. Residents have claimed that the structure in Kiran Vihar Colony is being constructed illegally as the portion is meant for a community centre. (HT Photo)

The notice, issued under Section 88 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, follows a site inspection by GLADA’s regulatory team. According to officials, the construction was underway at the site despite the absence of approvals or necessary building permits. The assistant district town planner has directed immediate suspension of all ongoing construction activity, warning that failure to comply may result in sealing of the property, demolition of the structure and recovery of all expenses from those responsible.

Residents of the colony submitted a detailed complaint to the GLADA, highlighting that the plot in question was marked for community use in the original layout plan approved in the late 1980s. The land was reportedly transferred in 2007 by late coloniser Balbir Singh Pujani to his daughter Poonamdeep Kaur with the stipulation that it be used solely for community purposes. A copy of the land registry, attached with the residents’ representation, confirms this condition.

Meanwhile, residents said the construction work was still going on. “The construction is being carried out in violation of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules, 2021,” said Jaspal Singh, a resident. “We urge GLADA to ensure that this land, meant for the welfare of all, is not misused for personal gain.”

GLADA officials have stated that if valid ownership documents and building permissions are not produced within seven days, legal action would be initiated. The notice has also been forwarded to other government wings, including the PSPCL, the sub-registrar, Punjab Police and the forest and irrigation departments for coordinated enforcement.

Junior engineer Amandeep Singh, part of GLADA’s regulatory wing, confirmed that a halt order has been served and that the construction would be stopped completely. Further action will be taken after reviewing the documents, once submitted, he said, adding, “We are going to issue a second notice wherein police help will be sought to stop illegal construction.”